National Cinemedia acquires fantasy movie league

National CineMedia (NCMI +1.1% ) announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Fantasy Movie League for an undisclosed amount.

Fantasy Movie Leage is a box office predictions game co-created by ESPN's well-known fantasy guru Matthew Berry. Berry plans to remain actively involved in Fantasy Movie League.

“There are over 210 million people in America who self-identify as movie fans – that’s more than the NFL, NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and NASCAR combined! We look forward to working with Matthew and the Fantasy Movie League team to continue to expand fantasy gaming beyond sports and into Hollywood," says National CineMedia President Cliff Marks.

Source: Press Release