Puma Bio up 15% on "body language" of CEO at investor conference

In one of the more interesting reasons attributed to a stock's move, buying has picked up Puma Biotechnology (PBYI +14.7% ) on the basis of "balanced/positive" body language by CEO Alan Auerbach during one-on-ones at the Bank of America investor conference.

The company's lead product candidate is neratinib, currently under review in the U.S. and EU for HER2-positive breast cancer.

RBC's Matthew Eckler issued a bullish report saying neratinib should stand up to Roche's combination treatment and "unnamed experts" who say it could have a place as adjunctive treatment.