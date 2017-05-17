Stocks at session lows; Nasdaq tumbles more than 2%; bond prices soar

“This isn’t about who is right or wrong [in Comey affair]," says fixed-income analyst Kevin Giddis. "It is about a concern that a number of things could derail the future of economic growth that were not present a month ago."
The Nasdaq leads to the downside with a 2.2% decline. The S&P 500 and DJIA are each off about 1.5%.
Within sectors, pretty much every reason for piling into financials since the election no longer holds. The XLF is down 3.2%, with the KBW Bank ETF down 4.15%. Only the income favorite utility sector is in the green on the session.
The 10-year Treasury yield is down a whopping 11 basis points to 2.127%, and gold is up 1.8%.