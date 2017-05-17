Sprint deploying IoT-friendly standard by July's end

Sprint (NYSE:S) has said that it will deploy LTE Cat 1 across its network by the end of July, spreading a network technology optimized for the Internet of Things.

The tech -- which actually limits download/upload speeds to 10 Mbps/5 Mbps -- will reduce cost and extend battery life for connected devices.

It's targeting industrial IoT applications, vending machines and vehicle technologies.

The company will follow that deployment with two others in 2018: LTE Cat M1 and Cat MB1, extending usage for low-power applications.