Reuters: Facebook facing fine over misleading WhatsApp review

Facebook (FB -2.6% ) is nearing a penalty from Europe tied to allegations that the company provided misleading data around its WhatsApp acquisition, Reuters reports.

The European Commission has been probing the 2014 deal for the past six months, and a potentially stiff fine would send a message to other companies in the same situation. The Commission is empowered to fine a company as much as 1% of global turnover (for Facebook, a fine of up to $276M).

During the deal's review, Facebook told the EC that it was unable to reliably match user accounts at the two companies, but the EC found that it was in fact technically possible.

Europe's Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has warned against companies providing misleading information as part of merger reviews.