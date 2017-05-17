Traders still expecting June rate hike (though odds have slimmed)

With the 10-year Treasury yield down a full 11 basis points to roughly its weakest level since shortly after the November election, and financial stocks plunging, it's worth a check of short-term rate futures to see if a June rate hike (as more or less promised by the Fed) continues to be priced in.

Turns out Fed Fund futures are sharply higher today (i.e. pricing in less of a chance for hikes), with the July contract up 3.5 basis points to price in a 60% chance of a move in June.

Slowing inflation could give the FOMC the excuse it needs to take a pause, but the jobs market continues to rip and unemployment to fall. Among those whose hopes for continued higher rates (and eased regulations) are currently dashed: Morgan Stanley (MS -5.8% ), Bank of America (BAC -5.6% ), Schwab (SCHW -6.2% ), MetLife (MET -3.6% ), Regions Financial (RF -3.1% ), KeyCorp (KEY -4.3% ), PNC Financial (PNC -3.8% ), Comerica (CMA -5.1% ), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN -5.1% ), State Street (STT -3.5% ), Lincoln National (LNC -5% )

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, UYG, VFH, IYF, BTO, IYG, FNCL, SEF, FXO, RYF, FINU, RWW, XLFS, FINZ, JHMF, FAZZ, FNCF