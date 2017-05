International Seaways (INSW +2.4% ) pushes higher on news that its 50-50 joint venture with Euronav (EURN +0.6% ) received a five-year contract extension from North Oil Co. for the FSO Africa and FSO Asia floating storage platforms.

North Oil is the future operator of the Al Shaheen oil field offshore Qatar, and the two FSOs have been serving the field for Maersk Oil since 2010.

INSW says the new contracts will generate more than $360M of EBITDA for the JV over the five year period.