Express Scripts buys workers comp-focused pharmacy benefits provider myMatrixx

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) acquires Tampa, FL-based myMatrixx, a provider of pharmacy benefit solutions for the workers compensation industry, for an undisclosed sum.

Express Scripts President & CEO Tim Wentworth says, "We are proud to create best-in-class pharmacy services for workers' compensation programs by combining our deep expertise with the market-leading myMatrixx customer experience and technology. We are well-equipped to address our clients' evolving needs. Our unique combination of scale, technology, and a customized client experience sets the standard for workers' compensation programs."

MyMatrixx CEO Artemis Emslie will lead the workers comp team.