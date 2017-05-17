Tallgrass Energy Partners buys DCP Midstream gas gathering system for $128M

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) agrees to acquire DCP Midstream’s (NYSE:DCP) Douglas natural gas gathering system in the Powder River Basin for ~$128M.

The Douglas gathering system encompasses 1,500 miles of gathering lines across four counties in Wyoming and is the primary gathering system for Tallgrass's Douglas processing plant.

TEP says it sees the deal as strategically important for its processing activities in the Powder River Basin; DCP says the sale is part of its effort to strategically high-grade its portfolio by divesting non-core assets.