Cisco -4.8% as current-quarter guidance disappoints

Cisco Systems (CSCO -1.4% ) has fallen another 4.8% in heavy after-hours volume after posting fiscal Q3 earnings that beat expectations but held guidance for a Q4 revenue drop of 4-6%.

It's expecting non-GAAP EPS of $0.60-$0.62 in Q4, vs. consensus for $0.62. And the revenue forecast comes to $11.88B-$12.13B, well below consensus for $12.53B.

For the Q3 report, revenues overall were down 0.5%, and non-GAAP net income rose 5% to $3B. The quarter had 13 weeks vs. 14 weeks a year ago.

Some 31% of revenue was from recurring offers, up from 29% a year ago. Product performance was led by Wireless (up 13%) and Security (up 9%), while Switching revenue gained 2%.

Revenue breakout: Product, $8.885B (up 0.1%); Service, $3.055B (down 2.2%).

"We executed well in Q3, delivering $11.9 billion in total revenue, while driving solid profitability and cash generation as we deliver on our strategic priorities," says CFO Kelly Kramer.

The company's extending a previous restructuring with 1,100 more jobs cuts, and a corresponding $150M pretax charge.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

