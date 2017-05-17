Synopsys up after earnings beat, strong guidance

Synopsys (SNPS -2.3% ) has turned slightly higher in postmarket trading, +0.8% , after beating expectations in fiscal Q2 earnings with the help of big gains in its smaller segments of upfront products and maintenance, and posting upbeat guidance.

Results were helped by the timing of hardware shipments, the company said. Its priorities are reflected in "investing prudently for current and future operations, acquisitions, and returning capital to shareholders; scaling revenue and profitability throughout our business; and sustainably growing our bottom line," says co-CEO Aart de Geus.

Revenue breakout: Time-based products, $501.1M (up 3.5%); Upfront products, $83.5M (up 43.5%); Maintenance and service, $95.5M (up 52.4%).

For Q3, it's targeting $685M-$700M (above consensus for $637.5M) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.91-$0.94 (above an expected $0.73). For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $2.65B-$2.67B (vs. consensus for $2.6B) and EPS of $3.24-$3.29 (vs. expected $3.25).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

