Political jitters send stocks to worst losses since September

Stocks suffered their worst one-day setback since September, finally cracking after several weeks of little action, following a NY Times report that Pres. Trump had asked former FBI Director Comey to close a probe of his former National Security Advisor.

The stock market has been counting on Pres. Trump and the Republican-led Congress to deliver on tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending, but those plans now seem shaky as D.C. looks increasingly likely to become bogged down in investigations and finger-pointing.

The financial sector (-3.1%), which led the market's initial post-election rally, plunged more than any other group today; a flattening of the yield curve also hurt, as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield tumbled 11 bps to 2.22% while the two-year yield fell 6 bps to 1.24%.

Techs (-2.8%) also were smacked, with big names such as Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon all losing between 2% and 3.5%.

Industrials (-2.1%) and materials (-2.1%) also displayed relative weakness, while energy fell only 1.1% as U.S. crude oil climbed 0.8% to $49.04/bbl.

The VIX plunged 35% amid soaring expectations for near-term volatility, and the U.S. Dollar Index fell to its lowest level since before the U.S. election; the dollar lost a respective 0.7% and 1.9% today vs. the euro and the yen.