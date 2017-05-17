U.S. to begin probe of Boeing dumping claims against Bombardier jet

The U.S. Commerce Department is set to launch an investigation of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) unfair trade claims against Canadian rival Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF), a two-track action that could lead to U.S. duties on Bombardier's new jetliner and pits Boeing against Bombardier customer Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

Boeing alleges that Bombardier's new CSeries jetliners, which compete with the U.S. company's 737-700 and 737 MAX 7 jets, are being dumped below cost in the U.S. market and are unfairly subsidized by Canadian taxpayers; DAL agreed last year to buy dozens of CSeries planes at a price that Boeing says was well below Bombardier's cost.

The consensus among trade lawyers and other experts is that the Commerce Department likely will proceed with the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy claims.