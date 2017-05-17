Pandora jumps on latest report of Sirius XM buyout talks

Pandora Media (P -4.5% ) is up 7.5% after hours on the latest report that Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is in talks for a takeover of the struggling streamer.

Sirius XM is in "active discussions" with Pandora's banks about a bid, the New York Post says.

One of its "optimistic" sources puts a bid as high as $12-$13 a share, a price "immediately show down" by familiar sources. Pandora closed down to $8.93 today and is quoting at $9.60 after hours.

In March, after on-again, off-again rumors of a SIRI/P linkup, Pandora chief Tim Westergren said the company wasn't for sale and would get to profitability this year.

