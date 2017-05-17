Stifel reiterates Buy on Square after Dorsey meeting

Stifel has reiterated its Buy on Square (SQ -3.8% ) and raised its price target after a confidence-boosting analyst meeting with founder Jack Dorsey.

Dorsey outlined three areas of focus for the company: integrating Square's services more cohesively; automating more services like onboarding and predictive support; and making services more modular.

Square noted that it has less than 3% share of a $26B adjusted revenue opportunity in U.S. payments, analyst Scott Devitt notes. “The company estimated the total addressable market of its entire commerce ecosystem (U.S. payments, eCommerce, software, Square Capital, and Caviar) is over $60 billion.”

Devitt boosted his price target to $23 from $21, implying 17.6% upside from today's close.