CSX investors worry about CEO Harrison’s health ahead of payment vote

New CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) CEO Hunter Harrison says he is able to lead a turnaround at the railroad, despite an undisclosed medical condition that requires the 72-year-old to sometimes use an oxygen machine.

“I’m having a ball and I’m running on so much adrenaline that no one can stop me... Judge me by my performance,” Harrison tells WSJ in an interview.

But Harrison’s health has become a critical question for investors and analysts ahead of a shareholder vote on June 5 to decide on an $84M compensation plan for the railway icon.

Harrison says he has been cleared by his doctors to work and that his fellow CSX board members have decided the condition is not sufficiently material to the company’s performance to disclose.

Most boards disclose a CEO’s illness only when it is incapacitating, but Douglas Chia, executive director of corporate governance at the Conference Board, thinks CSX directors should inform investors about Harrison's health given the looming shareholder vote.