Report: Intel denies story of license deal with AMD

Intel (INTC -2.2% ) has thrown cold water on the report that it would license graphics technology from AMD, with a straight-up denial.

AMD (whose stock fell 12.2% today) had refused to comment on a report by Fudzilla. But Intel tells Tiernan Ray "The recent rumors that Intel has licensed AMD's graphics technology are untrue."

Fudzilla had said it was confirming the licensing deal, which it suggested was a logical result of the expiration of Intel's deal with Nvidia (NVDA -6.6% ). AMD's stock rose 11.7% yesterday.