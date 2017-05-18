Winning streak for Japan growth

|By:, SA News Editor

Japan's economy picked up speed in the first three months of 2017, extending its most recent stretch of growth under Shinzo Abe to five quarters and marking the longest expansion in a decade.

Stronger global demand, especially for tech-related items, and an improvement in household spending helped GDP beat forecasts and rise 2.2% on an annualized basis.

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DBJP, DFJ, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, EZJ, JEQ, EWV, HEWJ, YCL, SCJ, JPXN, DXJH, JHDG, QJPN, DXJF, JPMV, FJP, DXJR, DXJT, JPN, DXJC, HGJP, HFXJ, HJPX, DDJP, DEWJ, FXJP, GSJY, JPNH