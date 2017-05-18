Apple taps debt market again

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is tapping the debt market again, issuing a dual-tranche euro denominated bond, even as it maintains a cash pile of over $250B.

Pricing for the 8- and 12-year note is expected to be finalized today, while order books for the bonds are said to have surpassed €5B.

"We intend to use such net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repurchases of our common stock and payment of dividends," Apple said in an SEC filing.

