Political concerns hit stocks again

Following Wall Street's worst day of 2017...

Global equities took another hit overnight after Reuters reported at least 18 calls between Russian officials and advisers to the Trump campaign (including Michael Flynn) during the last seven months of the presidential election.

The DOJ has meanwhile appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation, adding pressure on President Trump and turmoil to Capitol Hill.

Asia: Japan -1.3% . Hong Kong -0.6% . China -0.5% . India -0.7% .

Europe: London -1.4% . Paris -1.2% . Frankfurt -0.9% .

U.S. futures: Dow -0.5% ; S&P 500 -0.4% ; Nasdaq -0.3% .

Oil is down 1.8% at $48.54/bbl, gold is 0.4% higher at $1263/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 2.19%.

