GM higher after restructuring moves

General Motors (NYSE:GM) announces a series of international restructuring moves which it expects to lead to ~$100M in annual savings.
South Africa: The manufacturing plant in Struandale will be sold to Isuzu along with GM's 30% stake in the Isuzu Truck SOuth Africa joint venture.
India: The company will stop selling Chevrolet vehicles in the nation.
Singapore: The GM International office will be streamlined to help deliver increased organizational efficiencies. The office covers Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, India and the rest of Southeast Asia.
Shares of GM are up 1.54% in premarket trading.
Now read: Why Can't I Sell My GM Shares? »