GM higher after restructuring moves

General Motors (NYSE:GM) announces a series of international restructuring moves which it expects to lead to ~$100M in annual savings.

South Africa: The manufacturing plant in Struandale will be sold to Isuzu along with GM's 30% stake in the Isuzu Truck SOuth Africa joint venture.

India: The company will stop selling Chevrolet vehicles in the nation.

Singapore: The GM International office will be streamlined to help deliver increased organizational efficiencies. The office covers Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, India and the rest of Southeast Asia.