Solid results for Wal-Mart in the U.S.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) reports comparable sales in the U.S. increased 1.4% in Q1 vs. +1.3% consensus. The mark falls on the top end of the company's own guidance range for a 1.0% to 1.5% gain. Traffic at U.S. stores rose 1.5%, while the average ticket fell 0.1%.

Comparable sales at Sam's Club were up 1.6% (ex-fuel) vs. +1.2% consensus.

Total U.S. sales rose 2.9% to $75.346B. Operating income +0.9% to $4.269B.

Sales were down 3.5% to $27.097B for the Wal-Mart International business. Operating income fell 0.1% to $1.163B.

E-commerce growth of 63% was recorded for Wal-Mart U.S. during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Wal-Mart sees Q2 U.S. comparables sales growth of 1.5% to 2.5%. The company sets Q2 EPS guidance at $1.00 to $1.08 vs. $1.07 consensus.

