Alibaba down 1.7% after earnings miss

FQ4 $5.6B up 60% Y/Y; core commerce revenue of $4.587B up 47%; cloud computing revenue of $314M up 103%; digital media and entertainment revenue of $571M up 234%; innovation initiatives and other revenue of $133M up 88%.

Annual active buyers on Chinese retail marketplaces of 454M up 11M from last quarter; mobile MAUs of 507M up 14M.

Number of paying customers on cloud business rose to 874K from 765K in Dec. quarter; adjusted EBITDA loss of $24M.

Non-GAAP free cash flow of $1.159B.

New $6B buyback program authorized - repurchases will mostly be to offset stock-based compensation.

