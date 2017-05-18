Reuters: Undisclosed Trump campaign-Russia interactions

The Donald Trump election campaign had at least 18 contacts with Russian officials and others tied to the Kremlin over the last seven months of the election, according to a Reuters exclusive.
Reuters reports that the interactions, six of which involved Michael Flynn, were previously undisclosed.
The White House has not responded to the Reuters story, but posted a statement yesterday on the appointment of a special counsel, saying "no collusion" with a foreign entity took place.
U.S. stock futures are down 0.4%.
Now read: Political concerns hit stocks again »