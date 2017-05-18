United Therapeutics extends Adcirca license agreement with Lilly

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) extends its November 2008 exclusive license agreement with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) for pulmonary hypertension med Adcirca (tadalafil) until the end of 2020 subject to conditions.

Under the terms of the amendment, effective December 1, UTHR will pay Lilly a 10% royalty on net products (from 5%) and milestone payments of $325K for each $1M of net product sales. In the event Lilly prevails in its appeals of adverse patent rulings, the royalty will remain 5%.

If generic competition begins in November, UTHR will continue to market the branded version.