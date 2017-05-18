Glaxo's successful late-stage study of mepolizumab in rare inflammatory disorder published in NEJM

Complete results from a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) asthma med Nucala (mepolizumab) for the treatment of eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis have just been published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The 52-week trial met both co-primary endpoints. and all secondary endpoints. Patients treated with mepolizumab experienced greater accrued time in remission compared to placebo.

47% of the mepolizumab cohort did not achieve remission compared to 81% for placebo. About half of the test group had a relapse versus ~100% for placebo.

The safety profile of mepolizumab was consistent with earlier studies.

Regulatory submissions will be made later this year.

