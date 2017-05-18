Innovus Pharma files its product license application of Vesele in Canada as a NPN to improvise sexual dysfunction

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:INNV) announces that the Company filed its Product License Application with Health Canada as a Natural Health Product (NPN) to commercialize Vesele with the indication to “Help Improve Symptoms of Sexual Dysfunction.”

If accepted by Health Canada, Vesele will be available over-the-counter. The Company will be able to set the retail price like U.S and will not be reimbursed by the Canadian government if approved.

The Company expects to directly launch the product itself. If approved by Health Canada, Vesele will be the company's fourth product on the Canadian market.