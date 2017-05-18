Children's Place +11% after defying retail slump in Q1

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reports comparable sales ran 6.1% higher in Q1 after analysts expected a mark of +2.1%.

The sizzling (relative to retail) pace of comparable sales growth was The Children's Place highest for the quarter in more than a decade and came against a solid 5% gain last year.

Adjusted gross profit fell 20 bps to 39.2% as a higher mix of e-commerce sales factored in. Adjusted operating income improved to 11.1% of sales vs. 9.4% a year ago.

The company expects FY17 EPS of $7.10 to $7.20 vs. $6.66 consensus.

