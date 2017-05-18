Tidewater files for Chapter 11

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) says it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to pursue a prepackaged plan of reorganization, as expected.

TDW says the plan is supported by lenders holding ~60% of the outstanding principal amount of loans under the credit agreement and noteholders holding 99% of the total outstanding principal amount of the senior notes.

Under the previously announced plan, existing shareholders will receive common stock representing 5% of the common equity in the reorganized company, plus two series of warrants.