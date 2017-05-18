Shire's lanadelumab successful in late-stage HAE study; shares ahead 6% premarket

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) is up 6% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, HELP, assessing lanadelumab for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), an inherited disorder characterized by recurrent swelling in the extremities, GI tract and upper airways.

The study met it s primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints. Patients receiving 300 mg of lanadelumab once every two weeks experienced a statistically significant reduction in average HAE attack frequency of 87% compared to placebo (p<0.001). The trial was representative of the full HAE disease spectrum.

The company intends to file its U.S. marketing application in Q4 or Q1 2018. It has Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy status in the U.S. and Orphan Drug status in the EU.

Lanadelumab is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) an enzyme called plasma kallikrein that plays a key role in blood pressure regulation, thrombosis and inflammation.