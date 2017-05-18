Apollo Investment performance stabilizes in Q4; book value dips 1.7%

FQ4 net investment income of $37.3M or $0.17 per share flat from prior quarter. Distribution was $0.15.

Net asset value per share slips to $6.74 from $6.86. Last night's close was $6.37, just a 5% discount to book.

Net investment activity during quarter was a negative $195.4M, thanks to $306.4M of investments paid and $38.4M of investments sold. New investments were $149.5M Net investment activity for the year was a negative $493.6M. This came as management focuses on cutting exposure to certain higher-risk positions and industries and would down several legacy positions.

Conference call at 10 ET

AINV flat premarket