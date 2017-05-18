More on Bon-Ton Stores' Q1

The Bon-Ton Stores (NASDAQ:BONT) reports comparable-store sales declined 8.8% in Q1.

Proprietary credit card sales rate rose 90 bps to 55.8%.

Gross margin rate squeezed 170 bps to 32.2%.

SG&A expense rate up 170 bps to 38.3%.

Merchandise inventories +0.2% to $713.73M.

Store count was 261 for the quarter.

The company ended the quarter with excess borrowing capacity of ~$226.5M under its revolving credit facility.

FY2017 Guidance: Comparable sales: -3% to -4%; Gross margin rate: flat to +10 bps; SG&A: $855M to $857M; Adjusted EBITDA: $115M to $125M; Diluted EPS: -$2.08 to -$2.59; Shares outstanding: $20.3M; Capex: not to exceed $30M.