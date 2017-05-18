Noble Energy sells Marcellus midstream business for $765M

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) agrees to sell the holding company which owns a 50% interest in CONE Gathering and 21.7M common and limited partnership units to Quantum Energy Partners for $765M.

NBL says the LP units represent a 33.5% ownership interest in CONE Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX).

NBL says that including the sale, it would realize more than $1B in total value from its Marcellus midstream business, but it plans to focus its midstream efforts on Noble Midstream Partners and supporting its DJ Basin and Delaware Basin growth areas.