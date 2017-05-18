Lilly announces full slate of abstracts at ASCO, including late-stage data on breast cancer candidate abemaciclib

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announces the presentation of 15 abstracts at ASCO during the first week of June. Highlights (all times CDT):

Abemaciclib: MONARCH 2 breast cancer study: Saturday, June 3 in the pm; Phase 2 data in GI cancer: Saturday, June 3 in the am.

Fruquintanib: Colorectal cancer: Monday, June 5 in the pm.

Pemetrexed + carboplatin or ramucirumab: Saturday, June 3 in the am.

Olaratumab: Phase 1 data: Monday, June 5 in the am.

Emibetuzumab: Phase 2 lung cancer: Saturday, June 3 in the am.

Galunisertib: GI cancer: Saturday, June 3 in the am.

Other abstracts: LY3023414, LY3009120, LY3022855 and LY3039478.

#ASCO17