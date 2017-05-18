AbbVie: 23 abstracts to be presented at ASCO

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces that 23 abstracts across a range of tumor types have been accepted for presentation at ASCO. Highlights (all times CDT):

Ibutinib: long-term follow-up data from RESONATE (leukemia): Monday, June 5 in the am; versus chlorambucil in CLL: Monday, June 5 in the am; Phase 3 data in GvHD: Monday, June 5 in the am; Phase 3 data with rituximab: Monday, June 5 in the am.

Venetoclax: Phase 3 data with azacitidine in leukemia: Monday, June 5 in the am.

Depatuxizumab mafodotin (ABT-414): recurrent brain cancer (with temozolomide): Sunday, June 4 in the am.

Rovalpituzumab tesirine (Rova-T): Phase 3 lung cancer data: Saturday, June 3 in the am.

Veliparib: Phase 3 data (with chemo) in triple-negative breast cancer: Sunday, June 4 in the am.

Elotuzumab: Phase 3 ELOQUENT-2 data in multiple myeloma, Monday June 5 in the am; Phase 3 data (CheckMate 602) in MM; Monday, June 5 in the am.

Other abstracts: ABBV-221, ABBV-399 and ABT-348.

