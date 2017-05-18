Vivint Solar, Daimler reach deal on U.S. home batteries

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) +3.6% premarket after announcing a collaboration with Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) to bring the Mercedes-Benz customizable home energy storage system to the U.S. residential solar market.

The exclusive partnership will mark VSLR's first foray into energy storage and Daimler's entry into the U.S. market for home batteries; the companies will compete against similar offerings from the likes of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and LG Chem (OTC:LGCLF).

Daimler will sell the batteries through its Mercedes-Benz Energy subsidiary established last year, bringing its brand to the home energy market in much the same way Tesla has with its Powerwall batteries.

The systems are available immediately, and VSLR plans to sell them both online and through its primary door-to-door sales operation.