Macau casino stocks fall back

Cautious comments by Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau director Paulo Chan and a slighty light revenue forecast from Credit Suisse hit Macau casino stocks in Hong Kong earlier today and are now influencing the U.S.-traded names.

Premarket decliners: Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) -4.09% , MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) -1.99% , Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) -1.48% , Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) -2.1% .

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY).

