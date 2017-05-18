Rent-A-Center highlights strategic plan

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) files an investor presentation with the SEC ahead of its annual sharehoilder meeting scheduled for June 8.

The presentation include a new strategic plan to restore long-term growth and drive profitability.

Financial targets set by the company: Revenue growth in the mid-single digits by 2019; EBITDA margin of 9.5% to 10.5% by 2019; free cash flow between $110 million and $130 million by 2019; EPS of $2.00 to $2.25 by 2019.

Rent-A-Center also makes the case that its nominees are superior to those supported by Engaged Capital.

