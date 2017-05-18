Caesars to renovate historic Flamingo property

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) announces that it is launching a $90M renovation of 1,270 rooms at its Flamingo property in Las Vegas.

The renovation will begin in late August and final completion of all rooms is expected in Q2 of 2018.

"The renovated rooms pay homage to the property's past, while also giving it a fresh and modern new look," says a Caesars exec. The Flamingo was initially opened by Bugsy Siegel and partners in 1946.

Last year, Caesars upgraded more than 4.8K rooms at four of its Las Vegas resorts, including Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Paris Las Vegas and Harrah's Las Vegas.

