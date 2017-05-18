EnteroMedics' vBlock implanted in Richmond VA; shares ahead 13% premarket

Nano cap EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:ETRM) is poised to continue its rollercoaster price movement this morning. Shares are up 13% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that the first vBloc Neurometabolic Therapy has been implanted at the VA Medical Center in Richmond, VA.

The company's Maestro vBloc is a pacemaker-like device that delivers vagal nerve blocking therapy via electrodes that are surgically implanted subcutaneously in the abdomen. The electrodes are placed in contact with the trunks of the vagus nerves just above the junction between the esophagus and the stomach. The device intermittently blocks vagal nerve signals throughout the patient's waking hours which produces the sensation of fullness.

In January, shares ballooned almost 15-fold on the news that two new medical centers had incorporated vBloc into their practices. Shares rallied almost 50% a few days ago ahead of its Q1 results, but made a round trip afterward.