Ralph Lauren higher after earnings

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) trades higher after cruising past some beaten-down estimates on FQ4 profit.

EPS of $0.89 topped the consensus estimate of $0.78 off a gross margin rate of 55.40% vs. 55.05% consensus. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of sales improved 160 bps during the quarter to 47.7%.

Same-store sales dropped off 11% during the quarter. Ralph Lauren sees FQ1 revenue falling at a low double-digit pace.

