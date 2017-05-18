Late-stage data on CytRx's aldoxorubicin in STS showed treatment benefit; shares up 14%

CytRx (CYTR +14.2% ) jumps out of the blocks this morning on the heels of its announcement that Phase 3 data on aldoxorubicin in treatment-resistant soft tissue sarcoma (STS) will be presented on Friday afternoon, June 2, at ASCO.

In a summary released yesterday evening, patients treated with aldoxorubicin experienced median progression-free survival of 5.32 months compared to 2.96 months for investigator's choice therapy, a statistically significant difference (p=0.007) with a 38% reduction in the risk of tumor progression (hazard ratio = 0.62).

On the safety front, aldoxorubicin caused no clinically significant cardiac, renal or hepatic toxicities and showed no cardiotoxicity up to 40 cycles at a dose of 350 mg/m2 per cycle. Left ventricular ejection fraction below 50% of expected values was reported in 4.2% of the aldoxorubicin group compared to 19.1% for investigator's choice.\

