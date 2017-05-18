Stocks calm in early trading following yesterday's selloff

U.S. stocks turn mixed after opening lower, as investors continue to show caution in light of the ongoing political turmoil; Dow -0.1% , S&P flat and Nasdaq +0.1% .

European bourses remain sharply lower, however, with U.K.'s FTSE -1.1% , France's CAC -0.8% and Germany's DAX -0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -1.3% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, Cisco Systems opens -7.2% after disappointing revenue guidance overshadowed better than expected earnings, but Wal-Mart +1.5% after beating bottom-line estimates.

U.S. Treasury prices are modestly higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps lower at 2.21%.

U.S. crude oil -0.9% to $48.60/bbl.

Still ahead; leading economic indicators, EIA natural gas inventory