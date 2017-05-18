Cisco -7.5% after guidance dampens expectations

After postmarket declines following yesterday's earnings, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 7.5% lower this morning on the weak guidance provided.

Federal spending is a drag on expectations, of up to 1%, says JPMorgan's Rod Hall -- though he expects that could pick up as more empty slots are filled in the Trump administration.

He's Neutral on the stock, while Citi's Jim Suva sees a buying opportunity. He says the guidance is bad for electronics manufacturers with exposure to Cisco, notably Celestica (CLS -2.5% ), Jabil Circuit (JBL -3.4% ), Sanmina (SANM -0.7% ) and Flex (FLEX -0.9% ).

RBC Capital's Mitch Steves is sticking with Outperform as well (though at a price target trimmed to $36 from $37). The stock will be in the "penalty box" until more details on long-term revenue growth come out at the company's analyst day in June, he says.