Grocery store stocks gain after favorable Wal-Mart read on prices

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is up 1.43% and Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) is 1.34% higher to outpace broad market averages.

The gains could be tied to comments from Wal-Mart CFO Brett Biggs that it saw flat food deflation in Q1. The grocery store sector has been reeling from lower prices on a wide assortment of products amid increased competition.

Also showing some traction, Target (NYSE:TGT) is up 1.20% on the day as investors view the Wal-Mart numbers favorably.

