J&J set for 19 data presentations at ASCO

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ -0.2% ) Janssen Research & Development, LLC announces 19 company-sponsored abstracts at ASCO. Highlights (all times CDT):

Abiraterone acetate plus prednisone ( Phase 3 LATITUDE study) in prostate cancer: Saturday, June 3 in the pm.

Daratumumab: follow-up data from CASTOR/POLLUX studies in multiple myeloma; Sunday, June 4 in the am; Phase 1b data from MMY1001 study in MM: Sunday, June 4 in the am.

Ibrutinib: Four-year follow-up data from Phase 3 RESONATE study in CLL: Monday, June 5 in the pm; Phase 3 data on GvHD: Monday, June 5 in the am.

