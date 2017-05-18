Reuters: Shell seeks $500M in sale of Tunisian gas assets

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is seeking to sell its gas fields in Tunisia for ~$500M, Reuters reports, as the company moves ahead with its $30B disposal program aimed at reducing debt following its takeover of BG Group last year.

The Tunisian assets include two offshore gas fields - Miskar, fully owned by Shell and Hasdrubal, 50% owned by Shell - as well as an onshore production facility.

The assets, which comprise nearly two-thirds of Tunisia's gas production, were acquired in the BG acquisition.