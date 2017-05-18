Shire's MAdCAM-1 antibody successful in mid-stage UC study; shares up 4%

A Phase 2 clinical trial, TURANDOT, assessing Shire's (SHPG +3.5% ) anti-mucosal addressin cell adhesion molecule 1 (MAdCAM-1) for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) met its primary endpoint and secondary endpoints. The results were just published in The Lancet.

At week 12, 16.7% of patients receiving 22.5 mg of MAdCAM-1 achieved remission as did 15.5% who received 75 mg. The rates were significantly greater than placebo in three of the four arms.

Discontinuations due to treatment-emergent adverse events were less than 5% . There was one death due to adenocarcinoma of the colon which was unlikely to be related to the study drug according to the data monitoring committee.

A Phase 3 study should commence next quarter.

Shire licensed MAdCAM-1 from Pfizer about a year ago.

