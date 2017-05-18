Brazil turmoil hits consumer products sellers

The political tumroil in Brazil is hitting a large number of consumer goods stocks with varying degrees of business interests in the region.
Notable decliners include Ambev (ABEV -10.8%), BRF (BRFS -7.6%), Avon Products (AVP -6.2%), Tupperware Brands (TUP -3.4%), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -2.7%), Revlon (REV -2.3%), Colgate-Palmolive (CL -1.7%), Inter Parfums (IPAR -1.2%) and Mattel (MAT -0.7%).
