Brazil turmoil hits consumer products sellers

The political tumroil in Brazil is hitting a large number of consumer goods stocks with varying degrees of business interests in the region.

Notable decliners include Ambev (ABEV -10.8% ), BRF (BRFS -7.6% ), Avon Products (AVP -6.2% ), Tupperware Brands (TUP -3.4% ), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -2.7% ), Revlon (REV -2.3% ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL -1.7% ), Inter Parfums (IPAR -1.2% ) and Mattel (MAT -0.7% ).

