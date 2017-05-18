Bayer on deck with nine abstracts at ASCO

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +1.2% ) announces nine data presentations at ASCO. Highlights (all times CDT):

Regorafenib: Interim data from CORRELATE study in mCRC: Saturday, June 3 in the am; data from Phase 3 CORRECT study in mCRC: Saturday, June 3 in the am; data from Phase 3 RESORCE study in liver cancer: Saturday, June 3 in the am.

Sorafenib: Interim data from RIFTOS MKI study in thyroid cancer: Monday, June 5 in the pm.

Darolutamide: Data from Phase 3 ODM-201 study in prostate cancer: Monday, June 5 in the pm.

Copanlisib: Data from Phase 2 study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma: Monday, June 5 in the am.

